A steady cooldown is on the way through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — After a warm Veteran's Day, it looks like temperatures are going to fall slowly but surely over the next few days. Tonight, it should be mostly clear with lows around 50°. Thursday looks sunny with slightly cooler highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15mph. Friday, we should fall a bit more with highs in the low 70s as high clouds increase across the region.

Our next storm system will be on the way this weekend, bringing a chance of showers as early as late Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s as clouds continue to increase across the area. Sunday, a cold front will be draped across Central Texas. This could bring a wide range of temperatures from 50s north to 60s south. Right now, we are going for an official high of 62°, but it will all depend on where the front is during the day. There will also be more showers around, especially Sunday afternoon and evening.

The rain will end early next week, but we should see cooler highs sticking around Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days should be in the low to mid 60s with lows in the 40s.

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