A slight cool down could be on the way

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Tuesday! A partly cloudy day is in the forecast for this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will stay dry today, but that could change as we head into Wednesday.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with sunshine peaking through by the afternoon and highs in the mid 90s. We could see a few showers Wednesday night as a cold front starts to approach Central Texas from the North. It looks like the front could move through Thursday or Early Friday, but ahead of it, isolated storms and showers are possible.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather