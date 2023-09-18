A quiet start to the week

25 WEATHER — Not much going on across Central Texas today with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s across the board. Dry conditions today with partly cloudy skies and that will continue to be the case through the start of the week.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s through this week with a slight chance of rain by the middle of the week. That is still a few days out so things may change. Models have been having a rough time with these systems. But hopefully we can get more rain back into the area.

On the bright side, no triple digit days over the next 10.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

