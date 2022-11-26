A pleasant Sunday for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — The precipitation this morning moved out of the area and the rest of the day shaped up to be fairly nice. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight and Sunday and Monday will be pleasant days.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be ranging in the 60s and we will continue to see a warm up through Tuesday with temperatures getting back into the mid and upper 70s. Also, some models are pushing more moisture back into the area on Tuesday, we will continue to track it as we get closer.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler days with temperatures dropping back into the 50s and Thursday is shaping up to be the coolest day next week as temperatures will bounce back as we head into Friday and into the weekend.

Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather