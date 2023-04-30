A nice first half of the week

25 WEATHER — It has been another beautiful day across Central Texas with sunny skies and temperatures well into the 80s. Another great day to get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather.

The first half of the week will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s with dry conditions.

The back end of the work week rain chances move back in. Showers and the potential for storms Thursday, Friday, and potentially into the weekend.

This is still a bit of a ways away so things may change but we will continue to keep and eye on it and bring you the latest as we get closer and more data comes in.

Some areas may be flirting with 90s temperatures by the end of the week.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather