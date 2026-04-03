A mostly cloudy Friday with few scattered showers possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — A mild Friday morning with a cloudy afternoon is on tap for Central Texans. Temperatures will once again climb to the 80s. We could see a few scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening.

On Saturday a cold front arrives that will mostly be a daytime event. This front will bring Central Texas another round of much needed rain. With Thursday's rain totals added to Saturday's expected accumulation, we could see some areas receive relatively decent precipitation. Most of the rain will fall in the western counties. Saturday's high temperatures will only reach around 70 degrees and Sunday will be even colder. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s.

All of Central Texas is going through a drought but the Brazos Valley is the driest location. The drought index is updated on Thursday and will let us know how much this recent rain has helped our water levels. Don't expect a big change, but even a dent in the drought will be welcome.

The Easter Bunny and church goers will need a coat on Sunday. High temperatures will dip to the mid 60s. Skies will remain cloudy and conditions damp for the holiday. Any showers that linger or pop up, would be minimal at best.

The work week kicks off with a more seasonal approach. High temperatures will be back in the 70s with drier conditions. The normal high for this time of year is around 75 degrees.

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