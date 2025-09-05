A little cooler with a few showers this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — A cold front will move in tonight, possibly allowing for a few isolated showers and storms. Temperatures behind the front will be cooler this weekend. However, the front will likely stall Saturday somewhere close to the Brazos Valley. This may allow for a few folks around Bryan/College Station to get close to 90°. Everyone else should stay in the 80s. We are expecting 80s area wide Sunday. The models are all over the place with rain chances, so just expect a few showers and storms from time to time. Some folks will see rain, others may not see much at all.

Next week, it's back to summer! Highs will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday and the mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Have a great and safe weekend!