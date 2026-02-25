A less windy Wednesday, but temps skyrocket

CENTRAL TEXAS — It will be windy, dry and considerably warmer Wednesday. Central Texans are waking up to mild temperatures in the 50s, but a southerly wind will help temperatures climb to the mid 80s. For the western half of Central Texas, a westerly wind will kick in this afternoon and that could drive temperatures up to 90 degrees.

Despite a weak cold front entering Central Texas on Thursday, there is no rain in the forecast. However, that front will bring in much needed moisture. The dew points will increase and the fire danger threat will slip from high to moderate as we move into Thursday. Winds will also weaken which will help inhibit fires from spreading quickly.

As we progress through the week, rain will not be in the forecast. Temperatures will reside in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Moisture returns to the atmosphere in the middle of next week, creating a possible opportunity for rain.

