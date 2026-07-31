A hot Friday then finally, a little relief from the heat with Saturday's cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Triple digits remain in the forecast through Saturday, but a little relief is on the way. Friday's high should reach just over the 100 degree mark with a feels like temperature hovering around 105 degrees for the I-35 corridor. The Brazos Valley will cap out in the upper 90s. With the additional humidity, the feels like temps will reach the low triple digits in the Brazos.

The heat advisories have significantly lessened for today. Eastern counties of Leon, Freestone and Navarro remain under the heat advisory. Leon and Freestone should expect to have a heat index around 107 degrees with Navarro county topping the list at 110.

You may have noticed the western counties of Central Texas have remained less active on the heat advisory map. That is because the dew points and humidity have been lower in those areas, thus keeping the heat index below the necessary criteria for a heat advisory. With the lower humidity, and hot conditions, the fire hazard has increased. We are now seeing a burn ban for San Saba, Burnet and Mills Counties.

The big change in the weather pattern arrives Saturday. A cold front is making its way through Central Texas. We will likely experience a few isolated storms coming through in the morning ahead of the front. Then a larger line will pass through in the afternoon. Behind that line will be a large mass of drier air and slightly cooler temperatures. Severe weather is not expected but some lightning and strong winds may be present as the line makes its way through.

On Sunday and Monday, we will dip to the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures finally matching the air temperature. This dip in humidity will stick around for a few days, then moisture starts to increase in the atmosphere by the end of the week.

Expect a less humid work week and temperatures hovering in the upper 90s, near 100 degrees next week. We are less likely to see heat advisories if these conditions hold. However, it will still be very hot and mildly to moderately humid so hydration is needed throughout the day.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter