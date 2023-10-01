A hot and quiet start to the week

25 WEATHER — It has been another quiet day across Central Texas with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 90s.

Tomorrow will be a similar day to today but then the weather pattern changes a bit. Rain chances increase starting Tuesday but best chances look like Wednesday and into Thursday. We have the potential to see showers and storms and a few of those storms may be a bit strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the major threats. We will continue to track this and bring you the latest.

After Wednesday, it will start to feel more like fall around here with overnight lows in upper 50s and 60s plus daytime highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

We will continue to tweak these numbers day by day but overall expect a cooler, more pleasant end to this coming week.

Enjoy!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather