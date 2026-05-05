A hot and humid Tuesday with feels-like temps in the 90s

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are waking up to warmer temperatures on Tuesday. Some areas are over ten degrees warmer than yesterday for the sunrise. This warming trend will continue as temperatures rise to the upper 80s across Central Texas, with western counties hitting the low 90s. However, the story is more about the humidity than the air temperature. With dew points in the 70s today, the heat index will make it feel like the lower 90s this afternoon. Fortunately, a light breeze from the south is in place to help ease the humid conditions.

A cold front is on the way to Central Texas and will pass through our area Wednesday morning. In the meantime, we are keeping an eye on the dryline as it will border west Central Texas late in the day. The cap is strong so the opportunity for severe weather is low. Nonetheless, if a storm breaks through the event could see strong winds and hail.

Wednesday's front will be a morning event with some areas receiving isolated storms. By lunchtime, the system will be mostly finished with Central Texas. The Brazos Valley could see a lingering event into the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

Then we cool off Thursday behind the front. High temperatures will teeter around 70 degrees. But don't get used to the cool conditions because temperatures will be back in the 80s on Friday. A warm weekend with low chances of rain are expected. High temperatures in the upper 80s are in the forecast for Mother's Day on Sunday.

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