A handful of thunderstorms over the next few days

25 WEATHER — Quite a bit of rain has been ongoing close to Houston this morning, but it remains to be seen if any of that will reach the Brazos Valley. Given the radar trends, I think we'll stay in the clear. That may be true for the morning hours, but we'll be watching this afternoon for a couple stray showers and thunderstorms. We won't see too many in the area, but at most these will provide a few places with a brief downpour and some lightning.

A repeat of this is expected tomorrow, with a sunny morning followed by some showers and storms here and there. Wednesday will also follow this pattern. Highs during that time will be in the mid-90s. We'll be back to just partly cloudy weather for Thursday, and the remainder of the week will feature highs in the upper-90s. The quieter weather may be replaced by showers early next week.

Caleb Chevalier
