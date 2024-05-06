A few storms possible through Thursday

25 WEATHER — Our lakes are full again after this weekend's rain event! This will get us through the summer months. Yes, it has come with some flooding, but that's what happens when you are breaking a drought. If you have been affected by flood waters, we should see a gradual decrease in the next few days. With that said, there is still a chance of a few storms by the middle part of the week, but they will be more sporadic.

Tonight should be mostly cloudy with some areas of drizzle and fog forming in the morning. Lows will fall into the low 70s. Tuesday looks decent with mostly to partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a shower or a storm, but it's expected to be quite a bit warmer. Highs will make it up into the upper 80s. It will feel like the low 90s when you factor in the humidity. More upper 80 to near 90° temperatures are expected Wednesday with a slightly better chance of afternoon storms. A couple of storms could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds.

A cold front will come into the picture Thursday. This may bring another chance for a few strong to severe storms as it moves through the area during the day. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 80s. Decent weather is expected behind the front Friday into the weekend. We may see partly to mostly cloudy skies, but highs should generally be in the 70s through Mother's Day.