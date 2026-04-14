A few storms possible into Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Thunderstorms will be ongoing across west and southwest Texas tonight into early Wednesday morning. Many of these storms should die out west of our area tonight. However, a few showers and storms may make it into our western areas near San Saba, but they will be weakening or in the process of dying out. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy and humid. There is a chance for a few showers and storms by mid to late afternoon. If storms get going, some could be strong with some hail and strong winds, but the best chance of severe weather should be north of Central Texas. Highs Wednesday will make it into the low 80s.

An isolated storm or two could approach our western counties Thursday and Friday evenings, but most of us will likely be dry during this time frame. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s both days.

This weekend, a cold front will move into the area Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 70s ahead of the front Saturday morning, but we should fall into the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon with showers and a few thunderstorms. Isolated showers are possible Sunday with highs in the low 70s. These cooler conditions will continue into early next week.

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