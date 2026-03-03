A few storms are possible Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Tonight, clouds will increase with a couple of sprinkles possible by morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will likely bring mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and storms here and there. The best chance of scattered activity will be north and west of Waco Wednesday evening. A couple of the stronger storms may produce gusty winds and some hail. The activity will die out by midnight. Highs Wednesday are expected to be near 80°.

Most of Thursday and Friday should be quiet, with the better dynamics for storms north and west of Central Texas. Highs will be in the low 80s both afternoons. Friday evening, a few storms may develop west of I-35. If storms can get going, then some severe weather would be possible. Right now rain chances are at 30-40%.

This weekend will bring our best chance of rain as a stronger cold front moves across the area. The front on today's models looks faster, so the severe weather threat looks lower at this time. We will still have the potential for locally heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds with the stronger storms. Highs should be cooler in the low to mid 70s Saturday and near 70° Sunday.

