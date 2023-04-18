A Few Showers Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up this morning to some changes across Central Texas! Following yesterday's chilly morning, we're seeing higher humidity and warmer temperatures, with many locations starting in the 50s and 60s. South winds pick up today, continuing to draw that Gulf humidity in. With all the humidity, we'll keep at least a small chance of showers in play for most of the day as we climb into the mid 70s. Any activity will be light.

Warm and humid conditions continue through the end of the week with our next storm system moving in Thursday into Friday. We'll see the dry line light up across West Texas tomorrow afternoon with severe storms possible northwest of our area. We'll monitor to see if any can sneak in.

A cold front nears our area Thursday into Friday, leaving us in a favorable position for storms to form. Some could be strong to severe, especially Thursday afternoon. Forecasts will be adjusted as needed as more data comes in, but at least have a heads up that we could see some rough ones!

Some showers and storms will linger into Friday, but drier and cooler air works in for the weekend! Expect highs to fall into the 60s and 70s with morning lows dipping into the 40s and even some upper 30s!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather