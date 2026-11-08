A few showers linger into Monday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It has really felt like November around here with the showers and clouds Sunday. These will likely linger into Monday, with the best chance of showers across the southwestern half of Central Texas. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 50s. Highs Monday afternoon should be a touch below normal in the upper 60s.

Tuesday, we should see the rain exit, but the clouds probably won't break up until the afternoon hours. It will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Highs near 80° are expected Wednesday for Veteran's Day, so any outdoor festivities are looking like a go.

Another cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday. This front looks to come through dry, with the best moisture and dynamics going to the north and east of our area. Temperatures will start to fall behind the front with highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday, mid to upper 60s Friday, and upper 60s Saturday. Lows will fall back into the 40s.

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