A few scattered storms possible early Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The heat rolls on here in Central Texas, but there is a subtle change on the way tonight. A weak cold front will work into the region from the north late tonight into Thursday morning. This may set the stage for a few scattered showers and storms. Many of us may not see rain, but a few of us just might. Hope you are one of the lucky ones! Lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s. Thursday afternoon looks hot as any scattered storm activity moves south of the area. Highs should be in the 100-102° range.

Friday into the weekend, we will just be back to plain hot. Highs will be in the 100-102° range with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Oh, and that will likely continue into next week as well! Summer rolls on...

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