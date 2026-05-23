A few pop-up storms possible for remainder of Memorial Day weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — The key message for Central Texas' weather forecast this weekend is: enjoy the outdoors... but remain on guard for a thunderstorm just in case.

Thunderstorms have clustered over the Houston metro today. While the bulk of the rain is moving east through southeastern Texas, the outflow of these storms could affect the Brazos Valley in some rare cases. Plus, a random pop-up thunderstorm is always a threat for Central Texas, but it appears that any thunderstorms would be extremely short lived (about 15-20 minutes). Additionally, the storms that form in west Texas today shouldn't reach the Waco area. So here's the forecast breakdown of the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend:

For Saturday evening - There remains a chance for a few pop up thunderstorms after 5pm, but most weather model simulations are void of any activity. So don't cancel any plans, but I would recommend just keeping an eye out for changing conditions on that slim, but-not-zero, chance for rain.

For Sunday - The rain and thunderstorm chances are even lower. That pop-up chance is still there, but most weather models don't show any rain for Central Texas.

For Monday - Simply a chance for pop-up thunderstorms.

Beyond the holiday, the next likely opportunity for rain and thunderstorms would be Tuesday night and Wednesday. However, the general weather pattern has not changed much, so the severe weather chances are limited but not impossible.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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