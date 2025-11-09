A few places could hit freezing tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — There is a freeze warning for most of Central Texas tonight. With that said, most areas in urban areas will likely stay above freezing. If you live in rural or low lying areas, you may touch the freezing mark tonight. If you want to bring in any tender vegetation, do it tonight. Monday looks cool with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. The winds should be lighter out of the north at 5-15mph.

Morning lows Tuesday will likely start off in the 30s, but it will get warmer for the rest of the week from there. Highs will make it into the low 70s Tuesday, near 80 Wednesday, and in the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

We will watch for some thunderstorm potential next Saturday. There area still a lot of questions to be answered with this system, so stay tuned!