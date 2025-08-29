A few football games may have rain to deal with

25 WEATHER — There is a lot going on this evening between Baylor's home game, high school football and Westfest. Naturally, people may be wondering if rain is going to be involved. For the Waco area, all the showers and thunderstorms should have moved south by the time the games get going. For the Brazos Valley and areas closer to Austin, we'll still be watching for some spotty storms. Don't be surprised if games in those places experience some brief delays, or at the least, some sprinkles.

Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the 80s. We'll have a handful of showers develop again during the day, but nothing that should be too wet. Still, it will be something for monitor for outdoor weekend plans. Sunday actually looks like the wettest day of the holiday weekend. Widespread showers with occasional storms may work across the area, especially during the morning. There is a small chance that excessive rain may occur for a few of you on Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather