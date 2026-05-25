A Fair Memorial Day for a BBQ

CENTRAL TEXAS — Many Central Texans are grabbing extra sleep with the Memorial Day holiday. We are waking up to a comfortable Monday, as we take a moment to reflect on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

Morning temps were mostly in the 60s with a few clouds. Bosque, Hamilton and Mills counties have seen a few thunderstorms into the early morning hours, but they are quickly losing energy and dissipating.

As we move through the holiday, a few more pop-up storms remain possible around Central Texas in the afternoon. Overall rain chances remain very low at 30%. Skies will move from a few morning clouds to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and very humid. It will be a good day for short sleeves and BBQs on this very warm holiday. Although there is a small window for pop-up storms, I would not cancel any plans on the water. If you see lightning, then head back to shore. But again, chances remain very low.

The best opportunity for widespread rain will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a cold front makes its way through Central Texas. We could receive an inch of rain.

After the storms pass, the high temperature on Wednesday should drop to the low 80s. Temperatures will quickly rebound on Thursday and remain in the upper 80s through the weekend. Aside from Wednesday morning's storms, our rain chances remain relatively low between 20% and 30% into the weekend.

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