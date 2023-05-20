A cooler weekend

25 WEATHER — It has been a quiet day across Central Texas with a mixture of some sun and clouds, temperatures in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be fairly similar with temperatures in the 70s and we will hold onto to some slight chances of showers across the area. Not everywhere will see rain and don't expect much to amount if these showers do develop.

Monday is shaping up to be calm with temperatures a bit warmer into the 80s. We will see temperatures mainly in the 80s through next week. As it stands right now, storm chances move back in Tuesday through Thursday. Still a couple days out so we will keep an eye on it for you.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather