A cooler Sunday across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Today turned out to be a warm one with temperatures into the 80s. Tomorrow will be a bit of a different story.

Temperatures will cool down into the 60s for high temperatures and those temperatures will stick with us through the start of the week. Sunday through Wednesday is looking quiet.

As of now, our next system moves in Thursday into Friday. A cold front will swing through and we will see chances of showers and storms. That system is still a couple of days out so we will continue to keep an eye on it and fine tune things as we get closer.

Temperatures will warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday and Thursday but once that cold front swings through, high temperatures will be in the 50s for the remainder of the week.

Again, things may change, we will keep you updated. Don't forget to change the clocks tonight before you go to bed. We are Springing forward.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather