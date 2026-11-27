The weather for Black Friday starts out stingy, with lows in the 30s. But the cold morning fades, and Mother Nature cuts a deal. Sunshine and a southerly wind flow will bring Central Texans to the upper 60s this afternoon. The Brazos Valley will also fall in line with a warmer day.

Saturday morning we finally return to the 40s for a warmer wake-up call. Saturday afternoon a strong southerly wind flow will heat temperatures into the 70s, making for a spring-like weekend. A dry cold front arrives late Saturday and into Sunday. This front will not bring any rain. But it will give us wind gusts between 20 and 40 mph. So long-haired Texans may want to wear a ponytail this weekend.

Sunday temperatures drop a bit behind the cold front. Expect highs to dip back to the 60s. Winds will be stronger in the morning then subside by Monday. Monday morning will be cold. Expect temperatures back in the 30s for your morning commute. Then we warm to the 60s Monday afternoon.

The heat continues to rise and we return to the 70s mid-week. Basically, we will be above average next week with warm, comfortable temperatures. It will feel more spring-like as we begin December, with rain chances arriving Wednesday and Thursday.

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