A breezy start to the workweek with a sunny, mild Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Mild humidity coupled with a pleasant breeze will make a warm and sunny Monday quite comfortable. Central Texans are kicking off the workweek with a cool start to the day. Morning low temperatures are sitting in the 50s and low 60s. With dew points maxing out in the mid 60s this afternoon, the feels like temperature will stay inline with the air temperature. Expect highs to reach the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies, and then increasing clouds this evening. There is no chance of rain for Monday.

As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, the muggy meter skyrockets and dew points rise back into the 70s. Temperatures will remain in the 80s but the higher humidity will make it feel a little warmer. Expect highs closer to 90 degrees on Tuesday.

We will be keeping a close eye on the dryline on Tuesday as it moves closer to Central Texas ahead of Wednesday's cold front. There is a small opportunity for severe weather Tuesday and a slightly better opportunity Wednesday, especially for the Brazos Valley.

We cool down Thursday behind the cold front but it won't last long. Temperatures will dip to the low 70s, then by Friday we are climbing back to the 80s with low rain chances and similar temperatures through Mother's Day.

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