A beautiful weekend across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s and 50s with the possibility of some patchy fog developing. If you are going to be out and about tonight or tomorrow morning just be a bit cautious.

Tomorrow will be another great day with temperatures in the 70s, pushing the low 80s, and sunny skies again. We will be seeing warm, dry, and even some breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph or even a bit stronger. So, fire danger will be elevated a bit mainly west of 281. Try not to create any sparks.

We will still hold onto warm temperatures through Monday into the low 80s but our next system will be pushing through around Wednesday and Thursday, as of now.

Right now, it is looking like showers with some storms possible Thursday but things may change. We will continue to track it and fine tune things as we get closer.

Enjoy the rest of this beautiful weekend.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

