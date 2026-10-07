90s...Again!?

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are back in a rut around here. We should see lows fall into the 60s through the weekend, but highs will be nice and toasty in the low 90s.

Dry air is the reason for this pattern. It cools nicely at night, but it also warms efficiently through the day. Anything associated with our tropical system in the Gulf will stay well to our east.

Next week is looking warm, but the humidity will return.

That is going to give us a more summer-like feel through the middle of next week with highs around 90° each day. Our next cold front is slated to arrive sometime late next week.

Hopefully that will bring some more fall weather and our next chance of rain.

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