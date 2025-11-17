80s last through Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The November warmth is going to stick around through Wednesday. Highs will make it into the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. There could be a few showers and storms late Wednesday, but most of the activity will likely be Thursday.

The main system will move into Texas Thursday with a chance of showers and storms throughout the day. Some of the rain could be heavy from time to time. The severe weather threat does not look all that high, but a couple of strong storms are still possible. Highs will finally stay out of the 80s and only make it into the 70s Thursday afternoon with the clouds and rain.

A few showers will linger Thursday night into early Friday morning. We should see rapid clearing from west to east during the day Friday as the storm system moves east of the area. West winds at 10-20mph and sunshine should get us back up into the mid 70s. A weak cold front comes in Friday night, so highs Saturday should be close to 70° and in the low 70s Sunday.

Thanksgiving week may bring some rain early on late Sunday into Monday. The models keep going back and forth with a stronger front around Thanksgiving Day, so we will have to wait and see on that as we get closer.