CENTRAL TEXAS — Looking good to finish this week of November. Mostly cloudy skies this Thursday morning have kept some temperature reading in the 50s, where Waco and westward still managed to be in the 40s. But that's more mild compared to the 30s from the past couple of days. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon is still good enough to see high temperatures in the low- to mid- 70s throughout Central Texas.

Friday and Saturday stay mild with highs in the mid- 70s and nearly 10 degrees above average.

Next week, two cold front are being monitored and their impacts on temperatures and rain chances. The first cold front arrives Saturday night and Sunday morning. The Saturday evening rain chances are minimal, but a few light showers are likely. On Sunday, a few leftover light showers are possible again. Chance of rain 20% per day both days. Temperatures just start to drop back to the 60s on Sunday.

The second cold front will pass through on Tuesday. Strangely enough, the rain chances have trended downward again, and are now just 20%. However, the cold front is still present and will drop temperatures another notch to the 50s. Temps are likely to stay in the 50s through Thanksgiving where another chance of rain is possible... but much too far out to tell with any certainty.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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