50+ degree temp drop leaves us with a windy, chilly morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are being forced to start the work week with a winter mindset. The 50-plus degree temperature drop has certainly been a shock to the system.

Winds won't be as intense as yesterday, however we will experience a wind chill with the northerly flow. That flow brings sustained winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Central Texas is sandwiched between low pressure moving away to the northeast and a strong high pressure system expanding in the southwest. The pressure gradient is being tightened and windy conditions remain today.

By Tuesday the luck of the Irish arrives for St. Patrick's Day. After a cold start in the 30s, we will warm to the mid 60s this afternoon. Then high pressure sets up camp and temperatures continue to rise. Friday is the first day of spring with temperatures reaching the 80s. By the weekend we will hit the 90s. Rain is not in the forecast.

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