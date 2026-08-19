100s...that's pretty much it

25 EVENING WEATHER — I know...I know...it's the same forecast each and every day! These 100s will end sometime, but it won't likely be over the next ten days. Highs will range from 100-104° through the weekend and next week. We may even see a couple of days by the middle of next week that could eclipse 105+ degrees. Lows at night will be in the 70s.

A weak boundary may settle close to Central Texas Friday evening into Saturday. This may provide enough lift for a couple of isolated storms across the area. Rain chances are only 10-20%, so most of us will likely not see much.

Stay cool and hydrated!

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