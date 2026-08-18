100s go on and on...

25 EVENING WEATHER — This heat will not go away! Our summer heat dome is situated right over Texas. It may push a little farther west into New Mexico by the weekend, but searing 100+ temperatures will continue. It looks like we may see even hotter weather next week as the heat dome move right over Texas once again. Some areas could be 105+ degrees, so we will keep an eye on this possible scenario.

The only little change I have for you is a weak boundary moving into Central Texas Friday into Saturday. This wind shift could lead to enough convergence to initiate a couple of isolated storms late Friday and late Saturday. Rain chances are only 20%, so it appears most of us will still remain dry.

Stay cool and hydrated my friends!

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