100s and more 100s

25 EVENING WEATHER — Very hot summer weather continues to dominate our part of the world. Highs will be in the 100-105° through next week. Humidity values aren't terribly high, but we will see heat index values above 105° from time to time. Keep hydrated and cool. Remember, with a pattern like this, it wears your body down over time. Make sure you are taking precautions each and every day.

A weak boundary will move in from the north Friday evening. This may spark off a few isolated storms late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The northern and eastern areas are the most favored for this low rain chance. If you happen to get under a storm, consider your self lucky since rain chances are only 20%!

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