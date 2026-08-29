100 degree temps stay as rain chances vanish

CENTRAL TEXAS — H. O. T.

Even with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms the past two days, Waco keeps hitting 100 degrees. And Saturday, those rain chances vanished and there's nothing to stop the 100 degree temps now. Saturday, August 29, had a high of 101 and marks the 27th day in a row of 100 degree heat which is now is sole possession of 7th place all-time.

Sunday's high will be 102°.

The heat dome paired with drought conditions is primarily why temperatures keep hitting 100-plus, even with days getting slightly shorter. With that being said, the heat dome position will move straight back over Texas on Sunday and Monday. Then slide eastward over Tennessee around Tuesday... but move back over the southern and central plains by the Labor Day weekend, exerting more 100 degree heat for Central Texas day-after-day-after-day! Should we make it to Labor day above 100, the streak would be at it's 36th day which would be top-3 all time! That is what my forecast currently calls for.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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