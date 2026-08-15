100 Degree streak to reach two weeks straight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hot, hot, hot...

Saturday, August 15th marks the 13th day in a row of 100 degrees or hotter in Waco. That's every day since August 3rd. These types of stretches aren't uncommon, and thankfully there haven't been any spikes in this nearly two week long stretch. The same forecast applies for all of this upcoming week. Forecast higher around 100 to 102 through Friday. That will make for 19 days in a row.

Day 20... aka Saturday, August 22nd, could see a weak cold front pass through Central Texas. While these system are not powerful, it may offer just enough of a change to push temperatures into the upper 90s instead of triple digits. I'd added a 10-20% chance for showers and storms late Friday evening for Central Texas and Saturday for the Brazos Valley to account for this cold front. But this is far from anything that'll resemble "Fall" for us.

Hang in there... more 100s to come.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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