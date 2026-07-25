100 degree heat in Central Texas likely back Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — After the extreme heat from last week, a day like today felt like a more-than-tolerable day of heat... that or I'm just getting more used to the real Texas summer. High of 97 in Waco is nearly spot on the average for late July.

A Heat Advisory is in place for more of Northern and Eastern Texas, but does include a few counties along I-45. This includes Navarro, Freestone, and Leon Counties for Sunday. Temperatures will be close to 100 with the heat index around 105-108°. Most of Central Texas will be just below the heat advisory threshold, with the heat index around 102-104 tomorrow.

A new Heat Dome is forming over the Southwestern U.S. and the accompanying ridge has already been proving record highs from Arizona through the Central Plains. We'll be in the heat dome much of next week meaning temperatures will be around 100 to 105, and the heat index from 104 to 110 each day through next Saturday, August 1st. More heat alerts will be issued, but on a day-by-day basis.

There's hope to perhaps eek out another chance for pop up thunderstorms around August 2-4 because we'll be sat near the edge of the Heat Dome. This location is usually prime to pop storms. Added slightly higher chances for the Brazos Valley and locations closest to the Gulf (the source of moisture) versus most of Central Texas.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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