New Kids on the Block announce first new album since 2013

The New Kids on the Block may not be so new anymore, but their music suddenly is. After a hiatus of 11 years without a new album, they have announced that their latest will drop on May 17.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s “10” is titled “Still Kids,” and you can preorder it now in a variety of formats including CD, vinyl and a limited edition, $182.50 box set. That last one is a treasure trove for longtime “blockheads” that includes a themed Rubik’s Cube, board game, 64-page book with track commentary and access to a livestream with the band on July 13.

Fans don’t have to wait until May to get a taste of the album. Yesterday, NKOTB premiered a video for the first single from “Still Kids,” and you can see it below. Appropriately enough, it’s a fun driving song titled “Kids” that takes viewers along on the band’s pop-fueled morning routine.

“Still Kids” will have 14 songs total, Here’s the full track list:

“Magic”

“Summer Love”

“Long Time Coming”

“Kids”

“A Love Like This”

“Dance With You”

“Come Back”

“In the Night”

“Runaway”

“Pop”

“Get Down” (a collaboration with DJ Jazzy Jeff)

“Old School Love” (featuring Taylor Dayne)

“Better Days”

“Stay”

Jazzy Jeff will join the New Kids on tour this year, as will pop queen Paula Abdul. Their Magic Summer tour kicks off June 14 in Ohio and continues through August with shows across the continental United States, plus two shows in Ontario, Canada. It’s the first time the band will have been on the road since their MixTape Tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and other ’80s icons in 2022.

Judging by interviews, the band seem as eager as ever to get back onstage. Band member Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement that the new album “is bringing the New Kids and the fans full circle.”

“It’s about hope and possibilities and being ourselves,” he said.

“It says a lot about any band to make a record that has energy and passion and lightness and fun and depth – after almost 40 years together?” added Joey McIntyre. “It’s crazy.”

