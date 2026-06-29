Waco woman killed in weekend crash on I-35

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Waco woman was killed and another man injured in a crash on I-35 just before midnight Saturday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said 53-year-old Sharail Monic Morgan was driving south on the interstate in Belton when she veered to the right and hit the guardrail. Her car then went back into the highway and hit a semitruck.

Investigators don't know what caused Morgan to veer off the road. She was pronounced dead on the scene. A 49-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital. The driver of the trailer was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

