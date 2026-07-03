Waco proposes drainage fee increase that could raise utility bills this year

WACO, TEXAS (KXXV) — The city of Waco is proposing a slight increase to its drainage fee, which could mean higher utility bills for residents before the end of the year.

The drainage fee is designed to help manage rainwater runoff and is calculated based on how much of a property is covered by surfaces like roofs, driveways, and pavement.

In 2024, the city increased the drainage fee rate to $6.55 per equivalent residential unit. In 2025, the city dropped that rate to $5.55. Now, the city is proposing a 20-cent increase per equivalent residential unit, which would bring the rate to $5.75.

Some residents say they are frustrated by the proposed hike.

"Everything is going up, everything, everything, everything keeps going up, food, bills, everything, it's not like before, everything is so expensive," Waco resident, Cato Romero said.

Others say, despite their frustration, they have little choice but to pay.

"I don't like it," said Waco resident, Lee Yearwood.

Some residents who spoke off camera say they understand increases are expected to keep up with the city's growth, while others want a breakdown of exactly where the money would go. In previous years, the city cited inflation as the reason for increases.

I reached out to the city to ask why the increase is being proposed this year and how the extra money would be used, but the city has not responded.

Residents say they would like to see their money directed toward road improvements.

"There's a lot of streets on this section of town that need to be repaired," Yearwood said.

"They need to add speed bumps for the kids who play in the street, it's dangerous," Cato Romero said.

Residents who want to weigh in on the proposal can do so at a public hearing the city is planning for the first Tuesday in August.

https://www.waco-texas.com/files/sharedassets/public/v/1/departments/city-secretarys-office/documents/notices/2024-drainage-fee-resolution.pdf

2025 ordinance resolution:

https://wacotexas.primegov.com/viewer/preview?id=0&type=8&uid=92ed7f62-baef-45dc-b36a-6ba2b9ab8727

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