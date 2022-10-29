Voices for Children swears in new CASA volunteers in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — CASA volunteers, Court Appointed Special Advocates serve to amplify the voices of children and families in the foster care system here in the Brazos Valley.

Two Texas A&M students have been sworn in as their newest volunteers.

“I am currently a full-time student at Texas A&M and I am holding down the fort with two part time jobs right now, as well as, I’m about to get sworn in as a CASA today,” said Tara Shannon, New CASA volunteer.

Tara Shannon is a junior at Texas A&M studying communications and pre-law.

Her goal is to work in the family court system.

“It’s been my dream to advocate for children in that way, especially the Hispanic community,” said Shannon. “I was able to work with them in Vegas for a year and a half and I just got off that service opportunity and I want to still be able to give back.”

CASA swore in two staff members and nine community members Friday afternoon as new volunteers.

“We’re really excited to have a new class of CASA volunteers be sworn in today,” said Amy Faulkner, Executive Director, Voices for Children. “Having new volunteers means we get to take on new cases and serve kids and families as they come into the child protection court system.”

Ainsley McMullin is also a student at Texas A&M studying communications and pre-law.

“I want to do international humanitarian law and work with organizations like Underground Railroad, the UN, or NATO and advocate for people all over the world,” said Ainsley McMullin, New CASA volunteer.

During training, McMullin says the current CASAs gave them a message to always hold with them, how kids in the court system do not always have that constant someone in their lives.

“As a child in the foster care system, you’re constantly moving everywhere, and you have no consistency, and I can’t even imagine,” said McMullin. “It must be so hard and challenging, but we as CASAs have that opportunity to be a constant in these kid’s lives.”

McMullin is looking forward to being that constant in kid’s lives.

“We may not be the biggest change in their lives, but we can be someone that they can always say, for me at least, my CASA Ainsley, she’s there for me and I know I can trust her, and I know she’s my friend,” said McMullin.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer at voices for children, you can visit their website here.