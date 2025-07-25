Vote for which discontinued USPS stamp you want to make a comeback

You're favorite stamp might be getting an encore. The United States Postal Service is giving stamp enthusiasts a chance to bring back a piece of postal history through a nationwide vote.

The postal service will reissue one of 25 popular stamps from its archives based on which design receives the most votes from the public.

Stamp collectors and casual fans alike can cast their vote at stampsforever.com/vote. The voting period runs until the end of September.

So what are the 25 options? The choices are:



Art of Disney: Magic (2007)

Batman (2015)

Bioluminescent Life (2018)

Bugs Bunny (1997)

Charles M. Schulz (2022)

Classics Forever (2016)

DC Comics Super Heroes (2006)

Disney Villains (2017)

Emancipation Proclamation (2013)

Flag Act (2018)

Frozen Treats (2018)

Happy Birthday (2021)

Have a Ball! (2017)

Heritage Breeds (2021)

Let’s Celebrate (2020)

Mail a Smile (2015)

Message Monsters (2021)

Mister Rogers (2018)

Peanuts (2001)

Send a Hello (2011)

Star Trek (2016)

Star Wars: Droids (2021)

Total Eclipse of the Sun (2017)

Transcontinental Railroad (2019)

Wonder Woman (2016)

The winning stamp won't be revealed until May at the Boston 2026 World Expo, which coincides with America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

The postal service itself is celebrating a significant milestone this year — 250 years of operation. The USPS was established in 1775, a year before the American colonies declared independence from England.

