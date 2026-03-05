Zelenskyy says US requested assistance to combat Iranian drones

The United States appears to be seeking assistance from Ukraine to help counter Iranian drones in the Middle East.

"We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against "shaheds" in the Middle East region," Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X. "I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security.'

Ukraine is credited with modernizing drone warfare in its conflict with Russia. They have reshaped battlefield tactics and challenged more expensive weapons platforms.

Meanwhile, Iran has used its Shahed drones to target U.S. interests in the Middle East since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets Saturday. Some of the drones have reportedly penetrated missile defense systems.

The apparent request for assistance from Ukraine marks a notable moment in relations between the two countries under President Donald Trump, whose administration has had a strained and at times unpredictable relationship with Zelenskyy.

A meeting at the White House in April 2025 grew tense when Zelenskyy attempted to explain Ukraine’s view that Russia had been the aggressor in the war, prompting a sharp response from Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

After that meeting, Trump threatened to step away from negotiations aimed at ending the war between Ukraine and Russia. The administration later resumed diplomatic engagement with European partners and moved ahead with weapons sales to European allies that support Ukraine.

Even so, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday sharply criticized previous U.S. support for Ukraine.

"We had a very stupid and incompetent leader in this White House for four years who gave away many of our best weapons for nothing, for free, to another country very far away by the name of Ukraine," Leavitt said.

Zelenskyy didn't respond to those comments directly, but stated on Thursday, "Ukraine helps partners who help ensure our security and protect the lives of our people."