Multiple victims reported following 'active shooter' incident at bar in Montana

Authorities are searching for a gunman after multiple people were shot at a bar in Anaconda, a town in southwestern Montana.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement identified the suspect in the shootings as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown.

He was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup with Montana license plates DTY493 in the area west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office said he is believed to be wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and an orange bandana.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center Michael Paul Brown

Brown is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities said the suspect's home was searched, but he was not located.

The shooting left at least four people dead at The Owl Bar around 10:30 a.m. local time according to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The scene at the bar is now secure, officials said.

"I'm closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda," said Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. "Please join Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.