Epstein’s former New Mexico ranch searched in criminal investigation

Authorities in New Mexico conducted a search Monday at the Zorro Ranch property previously owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Officials said the search is connected to a criminal investigation announced Feb. 19 into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch before his death in 2019.

New Mexico Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard requested the probe after reviewing a 2019 email from an alleged former Epstein staffer. The email claimed two girls were killed and buried on public land leased near the ranch, about 30 miles southeast of Santa Fe.

RELATED STORY | New Mexico DOJ investigating claims of burials near Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

The redacted email was part of recently released documents from the U.S. Department of Justice.

New Mexico authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area and avoid flying drones nearby, saying such activity could interfere with the ongoing law enforcement effort.

The department added that the current property owners cooperated with authorities by granting access for the search.

