U.S. Navy revising several policies following death of Mexia sailor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Navy is making changes to policies after the death of Mexia, Texas sailor Angelina Resendiz, according to a letter obtained by 25 News.

In the letter to U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao says “The Navy is refining the policies applicable to transferring Sailors accused of sexual assault to enhance oversight and notification requirements.” That is in relation to information that Resendiz’s killer, fellow sailor Jermiah Copeland, was transferred from USS Harry S. Truman to USS James E. Williams “at the request of a victim in a separate offense,” according to the letter.

Another change Secretary Cao mentioned was refining command leadership training regarding the duty status of sailors to help expedite cases of missing sailors. The letter shows it took several days for the Navy to classify Resendiz as “Critical Missing Adult,” despite a tip by the Norfolk Police Department.

Cao also suggests the Navy is revising its policy on victims’ remains, after Navy Mortuary Affairs described Resendiz’s remains as “nonviewable,” which was not communicated to her mother.

“Navy is revising its policy to require direct communication of the status of remains with both the receiving funeral home and the Person Authorized to Direct Disposition of the Remains,” the letter says.

Copeland was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing Resendiz – a Mexia, Texas native – in 2025. Several changes have been proposed following her death.

25 News will continue to follow through with updates on the case. See the letter below: