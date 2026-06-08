Sailor pleads guilty to murdering Angelina Resendiz in his barracks by strangling her to death

NORFOLK, Va. — Sailor Jermiah Copeland has plead guilty to the murder of Angelina Resendiz, the missing sailor and Mexia High School graduate who was found dead back in May of 2025, according to our sister station WTKR.

Monday morning, Copeland plead guilty to five charges, including unpremeditated murder of Resendiz by strangulation. According to the plea agreement, Copeland will be sentenced to serve a minimum of 40 years and two months of confinement at Leavenworth Federal Prison in Kansas. He will also be dishonorably discharged, forfeit all pay and will be reduced to the rank of seaman apprentice.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

