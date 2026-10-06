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US 190 shut down early Tuesday morning due to deadly crash south of Hearne

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Jaromir Chalabala
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Posted

HEARNE, Texas — US 190 (SH 6) is shut down early Tuesday morning due to a deadly crash south of Hearne, according to officials.

The Bremond Volunteer Fire Department said a "major vehicle accident" near Pin Oak Creek has shut down the entire highway, with no estimated time for reopening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at least one person has died in the crash.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area and take an alternate route. Check current traffic conditions here.

We are working to get more details on the collision.

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