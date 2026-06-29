TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is assisting emergency crews with a three-vehicle crash near Exit 297 on Interstate 35, prompting lane closures in both directions.

In a Facebook post, Temple PD said two lanes of northbound and southbound traffic are closed as emergency crews respond to the crash and work to clear the scene. Traffic is being diverted into the remaining travel lane in both directions.

Officials have not released information about injuries or what caused the crash.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays. Police said the lane closures are expected to remain in place for an extended period and encouraged drivers to use alternate routes whenever possible.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, 25News will update this article as we learn more.

