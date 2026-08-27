Crews set to remove portion of South Valley Mills Drive bridge, forcing major traffic closures

WACO, TX — The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a major closure this weekend due to its My35 Waco South Construction Project.

The westbound South Valley Mills Drive bridge over Interstate 35's mainlanes is set to be removed, forcing overnight closures in the area from Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m., to Sunday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m.

All I-35 mainlines will be closed temporarily between New Road and 17th Street, according to TxDOT, as well as the eastbound South Valley Mills Drive bridge.

TxDOT says the area's eastbound and westbound underpasses will also be closed for the duration of the removal.

New Road and 12th Street will remain open for east and westbound crossings and turnaround movements during the closure, TxDOT says.

Learn more about the project here.